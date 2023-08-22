Expand / Collapse search
Border security

Border patrol seizes $6M worth of narcotics and three sex offenders in 72-hour period

Border patrol has seized more than 114,000 pounds of meth in the first 10 months of FY 2023

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Fox News footage shows 'non-stop' illegal border crossings Video

Fox News footage shows 'non-stop' illegal border crossings

Fox News' Bill Melugin on the latest from the southern border as illegal border crossings continue despite claims from the White House that the border is secure.

In a 72-hour span, U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) seized more than 100 pounds of narcotics and arrested three sex offenders, Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

"Over $6 million worth of deadly narcotics & some very bad actors kept out of your communities by America’s frontline," Owens stated. 

Border patrol agents seized 186 pounds of liquid meth, 51 pounds of methamphetamine, and two firearms, and arrested two gang members.

Fentanyl San Clemente

Border Patrol make fentanyl bust in San Clemente, California. (U.S. Border Patrol)

By Monday, border patrol agents and the Laredo Police Department had conducted coordinated enforcement operations on two stash houses - buildings used to hide contraband and illegal immigrants - and apprehended 51 illegal immigrants in the Southern Texas town. This fiscal year, the Laredo Sector has already acted against 87 stash houses, according to Owens. 

An estimated 181,000 illegal entrants have entered the U.S. under Biden's humanitarian parole program since he launched the initiative as part of his immigration policy, which permits up to 30,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the U.S. monthly.

Aug 10, 2023: Migrants encountered at the southern border near Fronton Texas. (Fox News)

This week, the Republican lawsuit challenging the policy will be presided over by Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, in Victoria, Texas.

Republican states contend that the humanitarian parole program was designed for urgent, case-specific situations, not to grant permission for up to 360,000 annual illegal entrants into the country.

Fentanyl Tempe, Arizona

A multi-agency investigation targeting the Sinaloa Drug Cartel.  (Tempe PD)

On three separate days this month, border patrol agents at the Texas-Mexico border confiscated over $20 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to the most recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, officers seized more than 114,000 pounds of methamphetamine nationwide during the first ten months of fiscal year 2023.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

