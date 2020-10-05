Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Bomb Squad responds to 'small audible alarms' taped to political campaign signs

The devices were found to be alarms that rang if removed from the political signs.

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
How will next presidential debate look after Trump's COVID diagnosis?Video

How will next presidential debate look after Trump's COVID diagnosis?

Rudy Giuliani reacts to Joe Biden saying he is willing to debate if scientists say it's safe on 'The Story'

Suspicious devices attached to five political yard signs in Maryland — including at least one Trump-Pence sign — led to multiple calls to the bomb squad, according to reports.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad determined the devices on the yard signs, located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore Sunday and Monday, weren’t harmful and were removed.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

The devices were found to be alarms that rang if removed from the political signs.

The signs were stationed on public land, which is not allowed under state law.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election