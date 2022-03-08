Expand / Collapse search
Blinken says Russia making 'mockery' of talk of 'peaceful coexistence' with US

Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a direct message to Russian leadership

Ronn Blitzer
Ronn Blitzer
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reacted to the Russian foreign minister's call for his country and the U.S. to return to the Cold War-like state of "peaceful coexistence" by claiming the Kremlin is making a "mockery" of that concept with its war effort in Ukraine.

Asked about this during a joint news conference with the Estonian prime minister, Blinken was blunt in his response.

PUTIN'S DESIRE TO BRING BACK SOVIET UNION, ADVANCED AGE DRIVING INVASION, UKRAINE CAUCUS CO-CHAIR SAYS

"Peaceful coexistence has two words. The first is ‘peaceful,’" Blinken said. "And Russia’s doing everything in its power to make a mockery of that word through its aggression on Ukraine."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the occasion of their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on the occasion of their meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.  (AP Photo/Raul Mee)

Blinken went on to say that the U.S. would "welcome" peaceful coexistence "in principle" but made clear what Russia needs to do in order to get to that point.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

"It needs to start by actually making good on the word peaceful and ending the war, the aggression that it is committing in Ukraine," Blinken said. "It’s pretty straightforward."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

UKRAINE MILITARY TURNS VOLUNTEERS AWAY AS 140K UKRAINIANS COME HOME TO RIGHT RUSSIA 

Blinken earlier noted that the Russian people are suffering as a result of the war effort, with their currency plummeting in value and major companies ceasing to do business there. He said he wants the people of Russia to know that this is all the fault of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Putin is making Russia a pariah, destroying in the space of a week 30 years of international openness and opportunity," Blinken said, adding that "this is not the Russian people's war" but "President Putin's war to subjugate a sovereign nation."

"And until he ends it," Blinken continued, "the world will hold him accountable."

