Blackburn, Hagerty press ICE director for answers on illegal migrants being bussed to Tennessee

EXCLUSIVE: Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty are demanding answers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after GOP Gov. Bill Lee announced the agency intends to "release single adult detainees" into the state while they await court proceedings.

In a letter to ICE Acting Director Tae Johnson Tuesday, first obtained by Fox News Digital, the Republican senators said they're worried about reports that busloads of illegal migrants will be dropped off in Tennessee.

"Specifically, we have learned that the New Orleans ICE field office has been working in coordination with the Tennessee Immigration and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC), a left-wing immigration advocacy group, to bus these immigrants to Tennessee," the senators wrote.

"We have learned that as many as 50 single-adult, detained illegal immigrants could be bused to Tennessee at a time, with the possibility of multiple busloads each week.

"Further, these individuals would be released into Tennessee while they await court proceedings," the senators added. "Given the previous instances of ICE busing immigrants to Tennessee without notice, we are very troubled by these new reports and request that you provide more information about this situation."

The senators requested information by Dec. 27 on the bussing plans, including timing and the total number of migrants and when coordination with the New Orleans ICE field office started.

In addition, they asked if the migrants have "undergone any vetting procedures" prior to their release in Tennessee and if ICE can guarantee that none of them are convicted criminals or on the terrorist watch list.

An ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital that migrants have not yet been transported to Tennessee and all individuals encountered at the border are vetted against public safety databases.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) makes custody determinations daily, on a case-by-case basis, and in accordance with U.S. law and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy, considering the merits and factors of each case while adhering to guidelines, and legal mandates," said the spokesperson.

"Noncitizens apprehended and determined to need custodial supervision are placed in detention facilities and those released from secure custody are part of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) non-detained docket. ERO officers weigh a variety of factors when making general custody determinations, including criminal record, immigration history, community ties, flight risk, and whether the individual poses a potential threat to public safety," the spokesperson continued. "Noncitizens placed on ICE’s non-detained docket are enrolled in ICE’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program. ATD uses technology, case management, and other tools to manage noncitizens’ compliance with release conditions."

"We’ve been informed by ICE that they plan to release single adult detainees into Tennessee while they await court proceedings," the governor explained in an earlier statement to Fox News Digital Tuesday. "This is irresponsible and a threat to the safety of Tennesseans.

"Furthermore, we already have a national security crisis at our border, and the Biden administration’s attempt to revoke Title 42 will only incentivize more illegal crossings," he added. "It’s not compassionate to perpetuate a problem that leads to more exploitation and trafficking. Seven thousand people unlawfully enter our country every day."

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday temporarily blocked a decision from the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia to lift the Title 42 policy, the pandemic-era health policy that has been used to deter migrants more than 2.5 million times.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) estimates daily illegal crossings may jump from 7,000 to 15,000 per day once the Title 42 policy is terminated.

Fox News' Kyle Morris and Andrew Murray contributed to this report.