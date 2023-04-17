Blackburn endorses Trump for president: 'Can't wait until he's back'

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn on Monday endorsed Donald Trump for president, adding to the growing list of elected Republican officials supporting the former president.

"Under President Trump, our economy was booming, gas prices were low, and inflation was under control. Our order was secure, our adversaries feared us, & our military was strong," Sen. Blackburn, R-Tenn., said in a Monday tweet.

"I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President and can't wait until he's back in the White House," she said.

Blackburn's announcement follows Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who announced his support for Trump earlier this month and became the third Republican from Florida to endorse him. Those endorsements came even though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expected to enter the race.

Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is another Republican who has shown early support for the former president.

Trump is the Republican favorite to take the nomination at this point in the race, and is ahead in the polls by double digits against DeSantis.

A poll from Quinnipiac University released last month also indicated that a majority of Americans say Trump should be disqualified from running for the White House because he faces criminal charges in ongoing local and federal investigations.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after Manhattan DA Alivn Bragg's investigation of hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The former president denies sleeping with Daniels and denies falsifying business records to keep the payment concealed, and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Trump's fundraising has skyrocket since his unprecedented indictment. According to his campaign, Trump brought in nearly $18.8 million in the January-March quarter of 2023 fundraising.

But the campaign also points out that Trump hauled in nearly as much - $15.4 million – in the two weeks following March 30, when news broke of Trump’s indictment, making him the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime.



Fox News Digital's Houston Keene and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.