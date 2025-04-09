Expand / Collapse search
Fox Business

Bill Gates reveals how much inheritance he'll leave for kids

While Gates will only leave a small percentage to each child, the figure is eye-popping

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Bill Gates tells 'The View' Trump, Musk scaling back USAID could cause 'millions of deaths' Video

Bill Gates tells 'The View' Trump, Musk scaling back USAID could cause 'millions of deaths'

Bill Gates told the co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday that he was worried about Elon Musk and Donald Trump's efforts to scale back USAID, and said it could lead to "millions of deaths."

Microsoft founder and multi-billionaire Bill Gates, 69, says each of his three children will receive less than 1% of his more than $100 billion fortune.

"In my case, my kids got a great upbringing and education but [will get] less than 1% of the total wealth because I decided it wouldn’t be a favor to them. It’s not a dynasty. I’m not asking them to run Microsoft," he said on Raj Shamani's podcast

According to Forbes' 2025 World's Billionaire List, Gates is worth $102.2 billion, making him the 13th richest person on the planet. Elon Musk tops the list at $342 billion.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates recently revealed how much he will give to his three children. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File)

BILL GATES: ‘FOOLISH’ TO SPEND TIME WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN

His children, despite receiving only a tiny fraction of Gates' wealth, are set to receive more than $1 billion each. 

Gates has three children, ages 28, 25 and 22. 

In 2021, Gates and his wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates, divorced. 

The pair ran the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest charitable organization in the world, which is now called the Gates Foundation. 

Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda

Microsoft technology advisor Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda, are seen in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 10, 2014. (Reuters)

Gates was particularly vocal during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he gave more than $250 million to various pandemic-related causes. 

BILL GATES SAYS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE COULD REQUIRE MULTIPLE DOSES

Despite not being a doctor, he also became a self-styled vaccine expert during that time. 

More recently, he criticized  President Donald Trump's initiative to cut funding for USAID. 

Bill Gates

Bill Gates expressed concern over scaling back USAID on Tuesday. (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

"My foundation partners with USAID on nutrition and getting vaccines out and, you know, there’s incredible people," he said during a February appearance on "The View."

"You know, they’re not actually worms that work there. So, you know, hopefully we’ll get some of that work back in shape. In fact, if we don’t, you know, you could have literally millions of deaths."

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.