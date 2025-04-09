Bill Gates reveals how much inheritance he'll leave for kids

Microsoft founder and multi-billionaire Bill Gates, 69, says each of his three children will receive less than 1% of his more than $100 billion fortune.

"In my case, my kids got a great upbringing and education but [will get] less than 1% of the total wealth because I decided it wouldn’t be a favor to them. It’s not a dynasty. I’m not asking them to run Microsoft," he said on Raj Shamani's podcast.

According to Forbes' 2025 World's Billionaire List, Gates is worth $102.2 billion, making him the 13th richest person on the planet. Elon Musk tops the list at $342 billion.

His children, despite receiving only a tiny fraction of Gates' wealth, are set to receive more than $1 billion each.

Gates has three children, ages 28, 25 and 22.

In 2021, Gates and his wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates, divorced.

The pair ran the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest charitable organization in the world, which is now called the Gates Foundation.

Gates was particularly vocal during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he gave more than $250 million to various pandemic-related causes.

Despite not being a doctor, he also became a self-styled vaccine expert during that time.

More recently, he criticized President Donald Trump's initiative to cut funding for USAID.

"My foundation partners with USAID on nutrition and getting vaccines out and, you know, there’s incredible people," he said during a February appearance on "The View."

"You know, they’re not actually worms that work there. So, you know, hopefully we’ll get some of that work back in shape. In fact, if we don’t, you know, you could have literally millions of deaths."