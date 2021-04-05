Biden’s energy policy ‘sends a very dangerous message’ to Texas: George P. Bush

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush revealed in an interview with "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade that he is "taking a very serious look" at running for state attorney general and said he should be making his final decision "fairly soon."

"I’ve been privileged to serve as land commissioner for the last six years, but we need new leadership in this high state-wide executive role," Bush said.

The son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush also noted that he thinks there is "nothing more unifying in Republican Party politics than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

"After a few years of left-wing progressive ideas everyday Americans are going to say, ‘This is enough,’" he continued.

Bush also warned that President Biden’s energy policies send a "very dangerous message" to the state.

"The industry directly employs 400,000 Texans and indirectly employs over a million," Bush told Kilmeade. "We will lose 120,000 jobs if the federal lease policy stays in place for the rest of this year alone."

Bush was referring to one of Biden’s energy actions. In a series of orders aimed at combating climate change, President Biden temporarily suspended the issuance of oil and gas permits on federal lands and waters and cancelled the Keystone XL oil pipeline project.

President Biden revoked the permit for the 1,700-mile pipeline on his first day in office, ending a project that was expected to employ more than 11,000 Americans this year.

In remarks made by Biden in January before signing executive actions on tackling climate change, the president pointed to "a key plank" of his Build Back Better Recovery Plan, which he noted "is building a modern, resilient climate infrastructure and clean energy future that will create millions of good-paying union jobs."

Laid-off Keystone XL pipeline worker David Campbell told Kilmeade that he lost his job on August 1 and has been without work for four-and-a-half months.

"We were really hoping everything would pick up once COVID eased off and then we just kind of got slammed in the gut again," Campbell said.

He added that the ramifications of Biden knocking "out 11,000 jobs [in] the first days in office" are "still being felt in the industry."

"It’s easy to say just go find another job, but when you’re the head of a household and that other job you’re going to do is going to pay you half as much as what you’re used to, that’s not quite as easy as it sounds," Campbell continued.

Bush also referenced the migrant surge at the southern border impacting Texas, noting that communities "are dealing with this incredible influx of not only unaccompanied children, but illegal immigrants that are coming across."

"We’re tired of the federal government not stepping up to the plate and accepting their responsibility in this effort," Bush said.

Biden has scrapped a number of former President Trump's policies, which included having asylum seekers remain in Mexico instead of staying in the U.S. while they wait for their cases to be heard. The moves have led to a record surge in migrants, including unaccompanied minors, that has strained capacity at immigration facilities in recent weeks.

A Biden spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.