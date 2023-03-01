Biden vows to ban assault weapons 'come hell or high water'

President Biden said in a speech on Wednesday that he's going to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines "come hell or high water."

Biden made the comments at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday night.

"I know it may make some of you uncomfortable, but that little state above me, Delaware is one of them, has the highest rate, one of the highest rates of gun ownership. But guess what? We're going to ban assault weapons again come hell or high water and high capacity magazines. When we did it last time to reduce mass deaths," Biden said.

Biden's comments come after two students were killed on Feb. 13 at Michigan State University, injuring another six people. The suspected gunman, Anthony McRae, later killed himself before police could arrest him.

BIDEN ADMIN ANNOUNCES $231M FOR GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION EFFORTS, INCLUDING RED FLAG LAWS

One day after the shooting at Michigan State University, and five years after a gunman killed 14 students as well as three educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the Biden administration announced that the Justice Department would give $231 million to states to be used for crisis intervention.

The money can also be used for efforts to strengthen red flag programs and efforts to prevent gun violence.

\WHITE HOUSE AGAIN ACCUSES CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS OF ATTEMPTING TO DEFUND POLICE

"These awards will support the kinds of crisis intervention programs that we know save lives and help protect children, families, and communities across the country from senseless acts of gun violence," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Biden said that the funding can be used to educate members of the public regarding extreme risk protection orders.

"Red flag laws, however, only save lives if community members effectively use this tool. Today’s announcement gives states funding to educate the public about extreme risk protection orders and train law enforcement and other officials regarding this intervention," Biden said.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.