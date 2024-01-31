Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden to travel to East Palestine nearly one year after train derailment disaster

The White House says Biden took extensive measures to ensure railroad safety

By Anders Hagstrom , Peter Doocy Fox News
Published
President Biden will travel to East Palestine, Ohio in February to mark the one-year anniversary of the disastrous train derailment in the town, a White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Biden was heavily criticized at the time of the incident for never visiting the community in the weeks and months that followed. The official says Biden will discuss his administration's "comprehensive, whole-of-government response" to ensure railroad safety.

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked whether President Biden still had plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio. She told reporters, "The president will visit when it's most helpful to the community."

Fox reached out to East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway to find out when he thought the most helpful time would be, and he told Fox, in "my personal opinion the best time for him to come would be February of 2025 when he is on his book tour."

President Joe Biden

President Biden will travel to East Palestine, Ohio in February to mark the one-year anniversary of the disastrous train derailment in the town, a White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Conaway additionally told FOX, "The President is always welcome to our town," adding, "that being said, I don’t know what he would do here now."

Several other East Palestine residents spoke out against Biden in September for not visiting the town. Local residents Courtney Miller, DJ Yokley and Jami Wallace spoke with "FOX & Friends" guest host Dr. Nicole Saphier about the struggles they endured since the disaster that spewed toxic chemicals and caused health and environmental concerns.

A large plume of smoke rises over East Palestine, Ohio

Local Ohio residents blasted Biden for not visiting after a train derailment spewed toxic chemicals and caused health and environmental concerns. ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar))

Fox News' Patrick Ward and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report

