Biden to visit New York City, Pennsylvania, the Pentagon on 9/11

President Biden will travel to New York City, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon on Sept. 11 to commemorate the lives lost on that tragic day 20 years ago.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday outlined the president’s schedule for Sept. 11, saying he felt it was "important" to visit all three areas that fell under attack.

"The president will be traveling to New York, where he will be attending an event commemorating 9/11, the lives that were lost, the heroes who saved lives as well," Psaki said, adding that there will be a number of other former presidents in attendance.

More than 400 first responders gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, including 23 New York City police officers, 37 Port Authority workers and 343 New York City firefighters.

"Then, he will be traveling to Pennsylvania, where he will be laying a wreath to remember and commemorate the families who lost loved ones on the flight on that day—on flight 93," Psaki said.

The 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93, all of whom lost their lives, are believed to have prevented a larger attack by fighting back against the terrorists who hijacked the plane. The field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the plane crashed, is just a 20-minute flight from the U.S. Capitol.

"And then he will be traveling to the Defense Department, where he will also lay a wreath to commemorate lives lost that day."

"The president felt it was important to, especially on the 20th anniversary, to remember to visit all three places that have significant meaning to many Americans, especially in those communities and to the family members of people who lost their lives—families who are still mourning," Psaki said.

The Biden administration on Aug. 31 withdrew all U.S. military assets from Afghanistan, after having a presence for nearly 20 years, following the 9/11 attacks.

Amid the withdrawal, the Taliban took over Afghanistan, and this week, formally announced the formation of its new government. The Taliban's government before 9/11 was the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, before militants were ousted by U.S.-led forces in the wake of the attacks.

The 9/11 attacks were orchestrated by Al Qaeda while it was being sheltered by the Taliban.

Nearly 3,000 lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.