Biden slammed after giving his 'word as a Biden' that America's future looks great: 'We’re screwed'

President Biden on Sunday was slammed on social media after using a frequent adage he uses while expressing his optimism about the future of the United States.

Biden, who has frequently used the phrase "my word as a Biden" before and after making a promise to his audience and voters to lend it credibility, said he has "never been more optimistic" about the United States, prompting Twitter users to mock the truthfulness of his comments and point out multiple crises during his administration.

The Republican National Committee's deputy communications director Nathan Brand and rapid response director Tommy Pigott both took aim at Biden for his tweet, noting multiple scandals on Biden's watch.

"The border is open, real wages are down, energy costs are outrageously high, the Taliban controls Afghanistan, & the cartels are making billions smuggling fentanyl," Pigott tweeted. "There is reason to be "optimistic" though - we have a [House GOP] majority who is working to hold Biden accountable."

Other Twitter users said Biden's "word" was "meaningless," "a lie,' and said Americans are "screwed."

In 2020 and 2021, Biden repeatedly gave his "word as a Biden" that Americans making under $400,000 per year would not pay another penny in higher taxes and that he was "going to make those at the top start to pay their share in taxes."

However, FOX Business reported last summer that the vast majority of Americans would pay more in taxes as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by President Biden in August. A nonpartisan analysis from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) at the time said in 2023, the year in which the legislation would increase tax revenue most, individuals making less than $10,000 per year would pay 3.1% more in taxes and those making between $20,000-30,000 per year would see a 1.1% tax increase.

"The more this bill is analyzed by impartial experts, the more we can see Democrats are trying to sell the American people a bill of goods," Senate Finance Committee ranking member Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said in a statement last year. "Nonpartisan analysts are confirming this bill raises taxes on the middle class and produces no meaningful deficit reduction when gimmicks are removed and the full cost is accounted for."

Biden recently tweeted out a similar message on the two-year anniversary of his inauguration about his optimism, saying, "Two years in, and I've never been more optimistic about America's future," which also prompted backlash from Twitter users.

Biden's optimistic outlook about America's future comes as his public approval rating remains near the lowest level of his presidency, with only 40% approving of his performance, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci and Lawrence Richard contributed reporting.