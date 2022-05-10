Biden sister says he will 'absolutely' run for re-election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Valerie Biden Owens, younger sister to President Biden, told reporters Wednesday that her brother is "absolutely" going to run for re-election in 2024.

In an interview with "Good Morning Britain," Biden Owens praised her brother's performance. She went on to claim the president was a perfect fit for the situation the U.S. currently finds itself in.

"Joe is the right person at the right time for the right job," Biden Owens said. "There's lot of things still to do."

Pressed by her interviewer on whether she believed Biden would be running for re-election in 2024 despite his low approval ratings and age, Biden Owens said he would "absolutely" be in the race.

"Oh yes, absolutely. Absolutely," Biden Ownes responded.

This is not the first individual close to President Biden that has claimed he intends to run for a second term.

Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama that he plans to run for re-election in 2024.

"[Biden] wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know," a source with knowledge of the conversation told The Hill.

"I believe he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Trump. I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic Party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor," the source said.

But Biden's prospects for victory in 2024 have been in doubt in recent months, with the president seeing worsening approval ratings since August of last year. The latest Quinnipiac University put Biden's approval at a dismal 33% , the lowest mark of his presidency thus far.

Former President Donald Trump has publicly hinted about the possibility of making another run for the White House, telling a crowd last month that "we may have to run again."

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.