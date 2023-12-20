Biden says 'no question' Trump supported insurrection

President Biden told reporters Wednesday that there is "no question" that former President Donald Trump supported an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, following Tuesday night’s court ruling that disqualified the former president from appearing on Colorado’s ballots.

Biden, speaking on the tarmac after landing in Milwaukee, declined to comment on the Colorado case.

However, when asked if Trump is an insurrectionist, Biden said "we saw it all."

"Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero," Biden responded. "And he seems to be doubling down on about everything."

Biden is in Wisconsin to highlight his administration’s support for Black-owned businesses.

Tuesday's 4-3 ruling in Colorado is stayed until Jan. 4 because of likely appeals. Three justices on the Colorado Supreme Court dissented.

"We do not reach these conclusions lightly," the court's majority wrote. "We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

In a previous ruling, Colorado District Judge Sarah B. Wallace allowed Trump to stay on the ballot, but she found that he "engaged in insurrection" for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement that she would "continue to follow court guidance on this important issue."

"The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is barred from the Colorado ballot for inciting the January 6 insurrection and attempting to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. This decision may be appealed," Griswold wrote.

The 14th Amendment states, "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability."

Fox News’ Bill Mears and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.