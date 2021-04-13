Biden needs to send message to migrants that border 'is not open': National Border Patrol Council VP

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Hector Garza argued on "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday that more needs to be done to "stem the flow of illegal immigration" and offered solutions that he argued will be more effective than sending payments to Central American nations as reportedly proposed by the Biden administration.

The U.S. is considering a "conditional cash transfer program" to address what the White House believes are the economic woes that lead migrants to make the journey to the U.S. southern border, Reuters reported on Friday. The plan also involves sending COVID-19 vaccines to the countries in Central America.

"Clearly these countries need a lot of help," Garza said on Tuesday, citing the "hard times in these countries," including gangs and violence.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES SKY-HIGH BORDER NUMBERS, LOOKS TO BLAME TRUMP

He then noted that the U.S. "sent this money before to these countries and unfortunately because of the corruption, that money does not really get to the people that actually need it."

"One of the main solutions that we need to work on is is the MMP [Migrant Protection Protocols], the asylum cooperative agreements that President Trump worked on and we also need to make sure that we send the right message in the media that our border is not open and that those policies reflect a closed border type of scenario," Garza continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden has scrapped a number of former President Trump's immigration policies, which included wall construction and having asylum seekers remain in Mexico instead of staying in the U.S. while they wait for their cases to be heard.

The moves have led to a record surge in migrants, including unaccompanied minors, that has strained capacity at immigration facilities in recent weeks.