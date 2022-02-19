Biden lunches in DC, ignores questions on Ukraine as crisis with Russia escalates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Saturday left the White House for lunch with his granddaughters at a nearby restaurant while ignoring shouted questions about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

As the world is gripped by a possible Russian invasion into Ukraine, Biden declined to address the situation after leaving a lunch just blocks from the White House.

"Good to see you," Biden said, in response to a shouted question from the press pool on tensions with Russia/Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a congressional delegation spent the weekend in Germany at the Munich Security Conference in an effort to de-escalate tensions and build up diplomatic solutions.

Biden on Friday said he has been making calls to the congressional delegation in Munich as well as NATO allies amid the "rapidly escalating crisis in Ukraine." The United States is prepared to enact severe sanctions if Russia further invades Ukraine and Biden said he's "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has made that decision.

On Saturday, Biden departed in the presidential motorcade at 12:22 pm for the very short ride to The Hamilton restaurant, just blocks from the White House. The motorcade arrived at the restaurant at 12:26 pm.

Biden was lunching with Hunter Biden's daughters Finnegan Biden and Naomi Biden, as well as Peter Neal, Naomi’s fiancé.

Biden left the restaurant at 1:26 p.m. in aviator sunglasses and a dark face mask and waved to a cheering crowd nearby.

"What's the latest on Ukraine, Mr. President?" a reporter asked.

"Good to see you," Biden said in response, according to pool reporters.

Another reporter asked if Biden still thought Russia was determined to attack Ukraine and invade.

Biden didn't acknowledge the question or respond to it.