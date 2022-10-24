Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Biden calls VP Kamala Harris a 'great president' in gaffe during White House event

Biden also joked Vice President Kamala Harris has 'turned 30' during the White House event

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
President Biden on Monday wished Vice President Kamala Harris a happy birthday, while calling her "a great president," a line that some online assumed was another gaffe, which has become synonymous with his administration. 

"Happy Birthday to a great president, we know your mom is always with you," President Biden said while acknowledging Harris' birthday was on Oct. 20. The remarks came during a White House event to celebrate Diwali. 

He also joked that Harris "turned 30." She is 58 years old. 

OREGON GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE RIPS DEMOCRATS' SILENCE ON PRO-LIFE OFFICE ATTACK: ‘PAR FOR THE COURSE’

President Joe Biden speaks after inviting two children on to stage during an event to celebrate Diwali, in the East Room of the White House, on Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and first lady Jill Biden, right, look on.  (AP)

Biden has called Harris the president at least two times prior to Monday. 

In January 2021, he referred to "President Harris" during remarks on voting rights.

He also called his vice president "President Harris" during remarks in South Carolina in December 2021. 

In March, he called Harris the "first lady" while talking to reporters. 

BIDEN FALSELY CLAIMS HE ‘PASSED’ HIS STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT ‘BY A VOTE OR TWO’ DURING WHITE HOUSE YOUTH FORUM

"We've had a little rearrangement of whose on the stage because of the first lady's husband contracting COVID," he said at the time. 

Biden was referring to Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, who had just tested positive for COVID-19.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks and President Biden signs an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements, which will improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects in Upper Marlboro, MD at Ironworkers Local 5 on Feb. 4, 2022.  (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Most recently, he was criticized when he called out a recently deceased congresswoman during a White House event in September. 

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie? She must not be here," he said, referring to Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

The White House later said the president had misspoken during the conference when he seemed to look for Walorski around the room.

White House Karine Jean-Pierre brushed off criticism of the remarks, claiming Walorski had been "top of mind" for Biden. 
 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

