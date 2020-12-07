Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden picks health team, including Becerra for HHS secretary, Fauci as top coronavirus adviser

Dr. Vivek Murthy picked to return to post as surgeon general, which he held under President Obama

President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday that he intends to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services. 

Biden also named Dr. Anthony Fauci as his chief medical adviser on COVID-19. Fauci is currently director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Biden said Fauci would continue to hold that position as well.

Dr. Vivek Murthy has been picked to return to his post as surgeon general, which he held during the Obama administration. The Senate voted to confirm him 51 to 43 in 2014.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky was chosen to be director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith was picked to be COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair.

