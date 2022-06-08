Biden heads to Summit of the Americas amid event turmoil, Mexican president boycott

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is headed to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles Wednesday and is set to announce a "historic" new agreement to drive economic recovery and growth, amid a clash with leaders over which countries would be invited to participate.

The 9th Summit of the Americas, which began in 1994, brings together countries in the Western Hemisphere within the Organization of American States and is focused on promoting pro-democracy values and coordination among heads of state and top companies with influence in the region.

Senior administration officials said the president, during the opening ceremony of the summit, will introduce "America’s Partnership for Economic Prosperity," which they called a "historic new agreement to drive our hemisphere’s economic recovery and growth, and deliver for our working people."

Officials said the Western Hemisphere, which accounts for 31.9% of global GDP, is "one of the most dynamic economic regions in the world."

"The United States’ ties with the rest of the hemisphere are broad and deep," an official said.

The White House is calling the new partnership a "fitting counterpart" to the last time the U.S. hosted the Summit of the Americas, which was in 1994 during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

"I think today's unveiling is a necessary update in matching that in skill and ambition, really taking account of all the ways the world has changed and all the things that the region needs to effectively run hard at the opportunities and address the challenges that the region has," an official said.

The summit comes amid turmoil, as the Biden administration did not invite the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua because they are led by dictators.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he will not attend the summit, due to those governments being excluded.

López Obrador, though, said he would instead visit the president in Washington, D.C., in July to discuss immigration and push for U.S. investments in Central America to help address root causes of migration.

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the Summit of the Americas, officials said the U.S. will hold initial consultations with partners in the hemisphere and stakeholders on reinvigorating regional economic institutions, making more resilient supply chains, creating clean energy jobs, ensuring sustainable and inclusive trade, and more.

Fox News' Kelly Laco contributed to this report.