Biden-Harris ticket is 'Trojan horse for socialism,' says Marc Thiessen

The mainstream media is trying to portray presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as moderates, which is false, Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen told "America's Newsroom" Thursday.

The American Enterprise Institute scholar warned the Biden-Harris ticket is just a "Trojan horse" with "an army of socialists waiting to get inside the White House gates and wreak havoc on our country."

JOE BIDEN-KAMALA HARRIS TICKET WAS EARLY 'CHRISTMAS PRESENT' TO MY FATHER, SAYS ERIC TRUMP

"They're portraying themselves as being the moderate, centrist, reasonable bipartisan work-across-the-aisle type and her record doesn't show that at all and Joe Biden ... will be the autopen president," Thiessen said.

"Chuck and Nancy will send up whatever bills they decide to pass with their left-wing caucus and his job is to autopen them ... the Trojan horse for socialism," he added in reference to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Responding to criticisms that Harris has flip-flopped on many key issues, including marijuana, 'Medicare-for-all,' immigration, law enforcement and more, Thiessen said he is "more concerned" about Biden's flip-flops.

HARRIS EMBRACES RUNNING MATE ATTACK DOG ROLE - SAYS CASE AGAINST TRUMP 'OPEN AND SHUT'

He pointed to comments made by Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., on Monday calling Biden “movable” on issues: “As soon as we get him in the White House, and even before with these task forces that we had, we were able to significantly push Joe Biden to do things that he hadn’t signed on to before.”

Doubling down on his point, Thiessen added: “They see him as a Trojan horse.”

Thiessen says the Biden campaign chose Harris because she is "ideologically flexible" regardless of their heated exchange during the primary debates when "she was the one who tried to accuse Joe Biden essentially of being a racist because he supported mass incarceration ... "

But Biden's pick is already paying off.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden campaign announced on Wednesday that it raised a staggering $26 million since Tuesday's running mate announcement.

"The liberal base will back him no matter what," Thiessen said. "They want to get rid of Donald Trump. He has to get swing voters – not socialists – to give them permission to defect from Donald Trump and vote for the Biden-Harris ticket. He can't portray himself as a radical socialist but as a moderate."