Biden, Harris offer condolences, prayers for 'entire Trump family' after passing of Robert Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris on Sunday offered their condolences to President Trump on the passing of his younger brother, Robert, saying their “prayers” are with him and "the entire Trump family."

“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert's passing,” Biden tweeted Sunday morning. “I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these.”

ROBERT TRUMP, BROTHER OF PRESIDENT TRUMP, DEAD AT 71

Biden added: "I hope you know that our prayers are with you all."

Harris, D-Calif., also joined in offering prayers to the Trump family.

“Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time,” Harris tweeted Sunday. “Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you.”

The tweets come after the president announced late Saturday night that his brother, Robert Trump, had passed away at the age of 71.

JOURNALIST, NAACP LEADER AMONG THOSE WISHING PRESIDENT, NOT BROTHER, HAD DIED

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," the president wrote in an official White House statement Saturday night. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever."

The president added: "Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

The president had traveled to New York on Friday to visit his ailing brother. A senior administration official had said the president “has a very good relationship with his brother and his brother is very special to him.”

Robert, who died just 11 days before what would have been his 72nd birthday, had reportedly spent more than a week in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City earlier this summer.

TRUMP TO VISIT BROTHER AT NEW YORK HOSPITAL

Robert Trump is the president’s youngest brother and the youngest of the five Trump siblings: Maryanne Trump Barry, 83, a retired federal judge; Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 at the age of 43; Donald, 74, who is in the middle; Elizabeth Trump Grau, 78, a retired bank executive, and then Robert.

Like his president brother, Robert Trump joined the family business and was a top executive at the Trump Organization.

Robert Trump had pulled back from the public view in recent years and described himself as “gainfully retired” living in Millbrook, N.Y. But Robert had come back into the spotlight recently, as he repeatedly tried to block publication of his niece Mary Trump’s new book, “Too Much and Never Enough.”

He requested a restraining order to stop the book from being published, saying its publication would be a violation of the will she signed of the family patriarch Fred Trump Sr.

“Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred, and our beloved parents,” he said. “I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace,” Robert Trump told the New York Times in a statement.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.