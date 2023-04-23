Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Biden expected to select Julie Rodriguez to run 2024 re-election campaign: report

Rodriguez is a White House staff member and previously served on Biden's and Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaigns

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Joe Biden moves closer to a reelection campaign Video

Joe Biden moves closer to a reelection campaign

Competitors emerge, and the age issue persists.

The Biden team is expected to hire Julie Rodriguez, who currently serves as a senior adviser in the White House, to manage President Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign, according to a report.

Biden has not yet officially launched his re-election campaign, though an announcement is expected to come as soon as this week.

People familiar with internal deliberations shared Rodriguez's appointment on Sunday, The Associated Press reported. The individuals, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the decision was not yet finalized, also said Biden could announce his 2024 campaign on Tuesday, April 25, which would be four years to the day since he entered the 2020 race.

Rodriguez previously worked in the White House under former President Barack Obama. She also worked in different capacities for Kamala Harris’ and Biden’s 2020 presidential campaigns.

BIDEN TO OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE RE-ELECTION BID NEXT WEEK: REPORTS

Julie Rodriguez

White House Intergovernmental Affairs director Julie Chavez Rodriguez stands outside the White House on June 9, 2021, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CBS News first reported Biden’s decision to pick Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, a longtime Democratic Party activist, is also the granddaughter of labor leader Cesar Chavez and labor activist Helen Fabela Chávez.

She serves as Biden's director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and was appointed to a senior adviser position in June 2022.

JUST HALF OF DEMOCRATS SAY BIDEN SHOULD RUN AGAIN, AS PRESIDENT NEARS ANNOUNCEMENT: POLL

Rodriguez has close ties to both Biden and Vice President Harris, who is expected to remain on Biden’s ticket.

Rodriguez, a California native, has remained active in politics by serving on campaigns and participating in picket lines, boycotts, marches and union meetings. Her activism ultimately earned her a position in the White House under Obama.

President Biden, Julie Rodriguez

President Joe Biden with Homeland Security Adviser & Deputy National Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Rodriguez in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 22, 2022, in Washington, DC.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rodriguez then served on Harris' Senate staff and on Harris' 2020 presidential campaign as national political director and traveling chief of staff. After Harris dropped out, Rodriguez was hired by Biden's 2020 presidential campaign as a deputy campaign manager and senior adviser for Latino outreach.

MAJOR PRO-LIFE GROUP THREATENS TO OPPOSE TRUMP CANDIDACY OVER ‘MORALLY INDEFENSIBLE’ ABORTION POSITION

Biden, 80, is already the oldest-serving president in U.S. history. He was also the oldest-elected candidate in 2020 and would break his own record with a victorious 2024 campaign.

President Biden

President Joe Biden is expected to announce his 2024 re-election campaign as early as this week.  (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Advisers have said Biden has no real pressure to kick off his re-election campaign as he faces no significant opposition to his party’s nomination – unlike former President Donald Trump, who announced his bid over five months ago.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A potential head-to-head general election between Trump and Biden would be a rematch to their 2020 contest, with the key difference being that voters could compare both of their terms in the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics