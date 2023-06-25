Hunter Biden investigation revealed 'unconditional love' and 'how widespread addiction is': NYT columnist

The investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his international business deals revealed a "model of the love" that people need while facing addictions, a New York Times opinion piece claimed.

Columnist Nicholas Kristof explained in his article the "real lesson" to take away from ongoing claims that the president was connected to his son’s international deals with foreign companies was the closeness between President Biden and Hunter during times of crisis.

"While the federal investigation appears to be ongoing, for now I see no clear evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden himself — but the president does offer the country a fine model of the love and support that people with addictions need," Kristof wrote.

On Friday, an IRS whistleblower revealed that Hunter Biden invoked his father’s name while making a deal with a Chinese business partner. During the deal, he claimed that his father was in the room.

HUNTER BIDEN: JIM JORDAN REVEALS ‘THE BIG TAKEAWAY’ FROM THE CASE

"I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight" Hunter allegedly wrote.

Kristof’s column did not reference this most recent revelation. Instead, he referred to multiple examples of Biden intervening and comforting his son through his drug addiction.

"When Biden was vice president and trailed by Secret Service agents, he once tracked down Hunter when he was on a bender and refused to leave until his son committed to entering treatment. Biden then gave his son a tight hug and promised to return to make sure he followed through," Kristof wrote.

Kristof also insisted that Biden "acted honorably" in these situations, though he considered it "a mistake" to bring Hunter to China in 2013 as the younger Biden was making a deal. He also wrote that the president was "flatly wrong" while claiming that his son "has done nothing wrong" back in May.

"For now there's no clear evidence that the president did anything wrong, despite 5 years of investigation by a Trump-appointed US Attorney," Kristof wrote. "But there is evidence that Biden modeled the parental love and support that can save lives. That should be scaled."

ATTORNEY FOR IRS WHISTLEBLOWER ON HUNTER BIDEN ALLEGATIONS: THIS IS CREDIBLE, COMES FROM A SOURCE

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a felony gun charge and two tax violations. The plea agreement would allow Hunter Biden to avoid a trial and likely avoid prison time. This was criticized by many as a "sweetheart deal" for the president’s son while IRS whistleblowers claimed that the Justice Department and FBI were slow-rolling the original investigation.

Kristoff referenced this deal in his piece but argued that it "does not seem lenient." While he also acknowledged that Hunter Biden likely "acted inappropriately to monetize his proximity to the White House," he posited the idea noting "just as Donald Trump and members of his family did."

He primarily focused on the impact of Hunter Biden’s addiction and how President Biden could expand that nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What I see is an opportunity for the president to take on the nation’s drug and alcohol problem as forcefully as he took on his son’s. Hunter Biden appears to have come back from the brink, and that can reassure families now in despair; millions of desperate Americans could use that hope," Kristoff wrote.