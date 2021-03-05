Biden wants to negotiate with GOP but outside 'forces' holding him back: Sen. Capito

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., said the Democratic coronavirus stimulus bill was a "non-starter" on Friday, calling it "bloated" and a wasted opportunity to work across the aisle.

"The package is just bloated with a trillion dollars of extraneous items that are not for the targeted emergency relief that the 10 of us Republicans went to the White House to offer," she said on "America's Newsroom." "We see the numbers today. The economy is recovering. More people are working.

"There still is a lot of help to be done and certainly on the health side and on the unemployment side. We were willing and ready to go there. But when we have all these other things in there to the tune of a trillion dollars, that's a non-starter for me."

SENATE COMPLETES READING 628-PAGE COVID-19 BILL

House Democrats passed their own version of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus, but Senate Democrats already axed the $15 minimum wage passed in their own proposed version of the enormous legislation. Republicans have criticized other items in the legislation as wasteful, such as paying federal employees whose children aren't in school full-time and billions for schools that haven't spent money already allocated to them.

"This was the perfect bill to demonstrate to the country that we can and will work together, and we have the best intentions to try to solve this pandemic issue. This was where we should have joined together," Capito said.

BIDEN BLOCKS $1,400 STIMULUS CHECKS FOR 16M AMERICANS AFTER TIGHTENING INCOME ELIGIBILITY

Capito has visited the White House twice since President Biden took office and described him as open to negotiation with Republicans, but she suggested left-wing pressure is thwarting his deal-making instincts.

"He seems willing to negotiate ... I think the forces that are pushing him are a little bit stronger than what his natural inclinations are. He wants to deal but it doesn't feel like everybody else wants to," Capito said.

"America's Newsroom" host Dana Perino noted Biden is the president.

"Exactly. Great point," Capito said.