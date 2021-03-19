Biden comment mocking Trump's walking resurfaces after president stumbles, falls boarding Air Force One

President Biden, who tripped Friday while boarding Air Force One, drew scrutiny from conservatives who pointed out he once mocked former President Donald Trump’s slow walk down a ramp during a trip to West Point.

Biden poked fun at Trump last September, months after the former president was filmed gingerly walking down a ramp following his commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy. Trump critics, including the Lincoln Project, later used the footage in social media posts and ads questioning his fitness.

"Look at how he steps and look how I step," Biden said at the time. "Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps."

Conservatives seized on Biden’s remarks after he was caught on camera stumbling several times while climbing the steps to Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. Biden appeared to briefly favor his knee before completing the climb.

Several conservative pundits resurfaced the clip of Biden’s dig at Trump following his fall.

Donald Trump Jr. was among the Biden critics who commented on his stumble, asserting that media outlets targeted Trump for his walk down the ramp.

"I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once. Biden falls repeatedly but I’m sure he’s the picture of health," Trump Jr. wrote. "No wonder all our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly."

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tweeted this afternoon that Biden was fine.

"I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him," Bedingfield said. "Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs."

When Trump faced media scrutiny last June, he said the ramp at West Point was "very slippery" and did not have a handrail.

"The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!" Trump wrote on Twitter.