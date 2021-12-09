Biden CBP hosts seminar on 'unconscious bias' amid border crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be hosting a seminar on "unconscious bias" amid the ongoing border crisis.

Fox News obtained a CBP memo outlining the leadership-hosted seminar titled "Better Together: A Conversation on Unconscious Bias."

The agency’s "Task Force for Women" is hosting the seminar, with keynote speaker Susan Fleming.

Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller and Patrol Agent in Charge Reggie Johnson are two of the officials slated to speak during the seminar about "the impact of stereotypes and unconscious biases in the workplace."

While attendance appears to be optional, the seminar is already receiving negative reactions from people within the agency. An agent with CBP called the seminar "more woke bulls---" in a statement to Fox News.

The seminar comes as the southern border continues to crumple under the compounding crisis.

The Yuma, Arizona sector of the border has been hit especially hard.

President Biden’s nominee to lead CBP, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, was confirmed to his post by the Senate earlier this week.

Arizona Attorney General Mike Brnovich told Fox News in a Wednesday interview that the border crisis has gotten so bad that it has evolved into a "catastrophe." He also torched the Biden administration for making a "politically correct" choice in selecting Magnus to run the CBP.

"His nomination and confirmation shows the complete lack of seriousness on the Biden administration’s part to solve this border catastrophe," Brnovich said.

CBP did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the bias seminar.