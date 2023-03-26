Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden blasted for claiming GOP would slash border funding: 'Must be a parody'

Biden previously said 'there are more important things going on' than border crisis

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Border crisis falls ‘squarely’ on the shoulders of the Biden administration: Rodney Scott Video

Border crisis falls ‘squarely’ on the shoulders of the Biden administration: Rodney Scott

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott discusses the state of security at the U.S. southern border, hammering the impact the Biden administration’s border policy have caused.

President Biden felt the wrath of the Twitter ratio Saturday after he claimed "MAGA" Republicans want to cut federal funding for border security.

"MAGA House Republican proposals would slash funding for border security – a move that could allow nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl into our country," the president tweeted. "We need more resources to secure the border. Not less."

Biden’s tweet included a photo of himself shaking hands with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer, which was taken from his first and only trip to the border in El Paso, Texas, in January. Photos taken by Getty showed Biden briefly spoke with CBP officers sitting inside a mobile X-ray truck on the Bridge of the Americas border crossing.

The post was quickly noticed by Republicans and Twitter users overwhelmingly "ratioed" the post, giving it far more negative replies than retweets and likes.

BORDER PATROL UNION RIPS BIDEN’S BORDER VISIT, SAYS EL PASO CLEANED UP ‘JUST IN TIME’

President Joe Biden speaks with Customs and Border Protection police on the Bridge of the Americas border crossing between Mexico and the U.S. in El Paso, Texas, on Jan. 8, 2023.

President Joe Biden speaks with Customs and Border Protection police on the Bridge of the Americas border crossing between Mexico and the U.S. in El Paso, Texas, on Jan. 8, 2023. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN SAYS ‘MORE IMPORTANT THINGS’ THAN BORDER VISIT, DESPITE 59 TRIPS TO DELAWARE, 8 STOPS FOR ICE CREAM

Biden took a brief trip to El Paso in January after facing fierce criticism for not visiting the border since taking office while thousands of illegal immigrants continue to flood into the U.S. undetected every day.

In December, after nearly two years in office, the president said he hadn’t visited the U.S.-Mexico border because "there are more important things going on." At the time he had already taken 59 trips to Delaware and stopped for ice cream at least eight times.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Border Patrol agents seized more than 800 pounds of fentanyl between ports of entry this fiscal year, which began in October amid continued concerns about the lethal drug getting into the U.S.

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol told lawmakers earlier this month the agency does not have operational control of the U.S. southern border and also said migration levels were at "crisis" levels in some places. It was also revealed this week that Border Patrol had reached one million migrant encounters already for fiscal year 2023.

Biden released his budget proposal on March 9, and while House Republicans have yet to release a plan, the president has taken aim at a proposal from the House Freedom Caucus.

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at El Paso International Airport in Texas, Jan. 8, 2023.

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at El Paso International Airport in Texas, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden walks down the stairs of Air Force One with first lady Jill Biden after arriving in Canada to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

President Joe Biden walks down the stairs of Air Force One with first lady Jill Biden after arriving in Canada to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Katherine Cheng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"MAGA House Republicans put out extreme budget proposals that would eliminate funding for over 2,000 border patrol agents – undermining our ability to combat drug trafficking," Biden tweeted on Tuesday. "My budget keeps our borders secure while expanding legal pathways for migrants seeking asylum."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., blasted Biden's claim, tweeting, "A total fabrication. In your 2024 budget proposal, you call for billion-dollar cuts to border security operations and ICE. By the way, it took you 80 years to get that picture."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

