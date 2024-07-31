This Wall Street rule reveals a key clue about Harris running-mate pick: report

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is reportedly urging Wall Street donors to make their donations immediately due to a rule that limits donations to certain presidential tickets.

Harris' campaign has reportedly been citing an SEC rule that bans some employees of financial institutions from contributing to a presidential ticket that includes a sitting governor, leading many on Wall Street to conclude her pick will be a governor, Axios reported Wednesday.

Harris' campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The five candidates considered most likely to secure a spot on Harris' ticket are currently Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Mark Kelley, D-Ariz., Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. If the indications are correct, however, the three governors could be the ones to watch.

"Any reporting on developments or updates in Vice President Harris' running mate search are premature and speculative," a campaign spokesman told Axios.

Harris could select her running mate as soon as this week. Democrats surged to support her presidential campaign after President Biden bent to party pressure to drop out of the race. Her campaign has announced that she will have a running mate by the time she appears at a rally in Philadelphia next week.

It remains to be seen whether Democrats' enthusiasm for Harris' campaign can continue through Election Day. Harris has already improved over Biden in polls against former President Trump, but she is still trailing in most.

Harris is expected to officially win the Democratic nomination sometime before Aug. 7. The Democratic National Convention will begin on Aug. 19, which comes after the required certification date for some states.