Biden admin to brief John Bolton about Chinese spycraft incursions in US dating back to Trump era

The meeting comes after four objects were shot down over North America since Feb. 4

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Department of Defense responds to suggestion of attempted cover-up of Chinese spy balloon Video

Department of Defense responds to suggestion of attempted cover-up of Chinese spy balloon

Department of Defense press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder provides insight on the downed object over Alaska and the Chinese spy balloon.

Former National Security advisor John Bolton said he will receive a briefing from the Biden administration Wednesday about the recent incursions by Chinese spycraft into the United States. 

The briefing will focus on incursions dating back to the Trump administration, Bolton told Fox News in a text message. 

The move comes weeks after the military shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 4 in South Carolina. The balloon was spotted over Montana and made its way across the country as officials debated what to do. 

American forces recover debris from a shot-down Chinese surveillance balloon in South Carolina. Former National Security advisor John Bolton said he will receive a briefing from the Biden administration Wednesday about the recent incursions by Chinese spycraft into the United States. 

American forces recover debris from a shot-down Chinese surveillance balloon in South Carolina. Former National Security advisor John Bolton said he will receive a briefing from the Biden administration Wednesday about the recent incursions by Chinese spycraft into the United States.  (US Fleet Forces)

"I don’t know of any balloon flights by any power over the United States during my tenure, and I’d never heard of any of that occurring before I joined in 2018," Bolton previously told Fox News Digital. "I haven’t heard of anything that occurred after I left either."

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. 

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.  (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Since shooting down the Chinese spy balloon, the U.S. has shot down three objects over North America. The second and third objects are believed to have been smaller balloons, which were shot down over Alaska and Canada, respectively.

On Sunday another was shot down over Lake Huron in Michigan. 

Fox News' Greg Wehner and Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

