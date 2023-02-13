Biden admin to brief John Bolton about Chinese spycraft incursions in US dating back to Trump era

Former National Security advisor John Bolton said he will receive a briefing from the Biden administration Wednesday about the recent incursions by Chinese spycraft into the United States.

The briefing will focus on incursions dating back to the Trump administration, Bolton told Fox News in a text message.

The move comes weeks after the military shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 4 in South Carolina. The balloon was spotted over Montana and made its way across the country as officials debated what to do.

"I don’t know of any balloon flights by any power over the United States during my tenure, and I’d never heard of any of that occurring before I joined in 2018," Bolton previously told Fox News Digital. "I haven’t heard of anything that occurred after I left either."

Since shooting down the Chinese spy balloon, the U.S. has shot down three objects over North America. The second and third objects are believed to have been smaller balloons, which were shot down over Alaska and Canada, respectively.

On Sunday another was shot down over Lake Huron in Michigan.

