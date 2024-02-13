'She better be': Kamala Harris says she’s ‘ready to serve’ as president. Here’s what AOC says

Vice President Kamala Harris said she's ready to step in as president amid growing concerns over President Biden’s age and mental acuity, prompting scorn from Republican lawmakers and support from her fellow Democrats.

"She's vice president of the United States," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said when asked if Harris was ready to serve as president. "She better be."

The New York Democrat added that Harris has been "doing a solid job as vice president" and a major part of her constitutional responsibility is "to stand at the ready."

Special Counsel Robert Hur, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, released an investigative report last week recommending no charges against Biden for his actions related to mishandling classified documents, partly due to the president's potential defense at trial as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The assertion led to increased scrutiny over Biden's age and mental abilities, particularly among Republicans, but Harris said she was "ready to serve" during an interview ahead of the report's release.

"I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that," Harris told The Wall Street Journal, adding that everyone who observes her work "walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead."

Rep. Monica De La Cruz said the vice president's comments exacerbated concerns about the current commander in chief.

"What's scary is that she is basically admitting that he is not able to serve," the Texas Republican told Fox News on Wednesday. "Look, we don't need four more years of Biden, and we certainly don't need one day of President Harris."

Republican Rep. Gary Palmer said a Harris administration "would be an unmitigated disaster."

"It's two of the most clueless people that have ever been in the executive office," Palmer, from Alabama, told Fox News.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani said America has already "seen the results of the vice president's version of serving."

"As the border czar, she's done a terrible job and I have no confidence that she will do any better doing anything else," the Arizona Republican said.

Rep. Austin Scott, a Republican from Georgia, said he doesn't "know what she's ready for."

"She doesn't seem to even make a coherent statement," Scott said.

But Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, bristled at the question of Harris' readiness.

"Of course she's ready to serve. What an absurd question," Dean said.

