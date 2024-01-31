'He's delusional': Biden's border comments spark stiff rebuke on Capitol Hill from some lawmakers

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill weighed in on whether President Biden had "done all he can do" to fix the border crisis, with some saying he'd done next to nothing, while others shifted blame to their fellow members of Congress.

"Of course not," Sen. Cynthia Lummis told Fox News. "He’s delusional."

"He’s done all he can to keep the border open, to allow millions of illegals across our border," the Wyoming Republican added. "There’s an invasion, and he’s permitting and allowing and helping the invasion."

But Sen. Cory Booker said: "Congress has a responsibility to step up and give the president tools."

"When you have [Republican Sen. James] Lankford getting together with people on the left and saying, ‘Here are tools we can all agree on,’ we should get that done," the New Jersey Democrat added.

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Rep. James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, said: "I have no idea; I’ll ask my lawyers. I don’t keep up with that kind of foolishness."

Biden is facing bipartisan criticism over his failure to handle the immigration crisis as record-high numbers of migrants enter the U.S. through its southern border. As he was leaving the White House Tuesday, the president told reporters he’s "done all he can do" to secure the border.

"I've done all I can do, just give me the power," Biden said. "Give me the Border Patrol. Give me the judges. Give me the people who can stop this and make it work right."

Give me a break," Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, told Fox News. "All you have to do is take a look at the numbers. You’re having millions of people come through, hundreds of thousands have got away."

BIDEN CLAIMS 'I'VE DONE ALL I CAN DO' TO SECURE THE BORDER

There were over 2.4 million migrant encounters during fiscal 2023, up from roughly 1.7 million in 2021, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

Rep. David Kustoff said the border crisis is "likely the number one issue among voters" in his Western Tennessee district.

"When you talk about 302,000 migrant encounters in December, which is the highest number ever," the Republican continued, "people see images, they know what’s happening at the border."

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT CLAIMS BIDEN IS IN VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW AS BORDER SURGE CONTINUES

Biden has said he's open to "massive changes" on border policy and requested $14 billion for border security as part of his supplemental funding request to Congress, which also includes aid to Ukraine and Israel. The request is being negotiated with both parties in Congress, though there doesn't appear to be an imminent path forward.

Some Republicans have argued the border proposals aren't aggressive enough, while Democrats have accused them of delaying a deal to gain a political advantage in the 2024 elections.

"Where’s the money, Republicans? They’re holding it up," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, told Fox News. "I would like to see the Republicans give the administration the money they say they need in order to get the border security the Republicans say they want."

But Rep. Gary Palmer said Biden has "absolutely not" done all he can to push through additional border security.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If he wanted to secure the border, he could call Chuck Schumer and say ‘Get that bill passed, bring it to my desk and I’ll sign it," the Alabama Republican said.

Rep. Mike Garcia said the notion that Biden is waiting for Congress to enable him to secure the border "is absolutely ludicrous."

"He has a constitutional obligation, he has all the legislative levers from the executive branch to actually secure the border," the California Republican said.

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.