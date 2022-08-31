Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Beto O'Rourke returning to campaign trail in Texas after bacterial infection

Beto O'Rourke is an underdog in the race against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

By Paul Best | Fox News
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, an underdog trying to unseat incumbent Republican Governor Gregg Abbott, will return to the campaign trail on Friday after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection three days ago. 

The former El Paso Congressman is hosting an event at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall as part of his "Drive for Texas" campaign, in which he aims to travel 5,600 miles and visit 75 communities throughout the state. 

Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a primary election gathering in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. 

Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a primary election gathering in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

O'Rourke lost to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 Senate election before launching a failed bid for presidency in 2020. 

He received antibiotics at a hospital in San Antonio on Sunday and has been hosting virtual events this week before getting back on the trail for in-person events. 

BETO O’ROURKE FAULTS DEMS FOR DIP IN HISPANIC SUPPORT, CALLS ABBOTT MIGRANT BUSES TO DC 'PUBLICITY STUNT'

O'Rourke has sought to make gun control a key issue in the race against Abbott following the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

A Real Clear Politics average of recent polls gives Abbott a 6.8-percentage-point lead over O'Rourke about two months out from the election. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

