Benghazi Dems asked same questions of every witness

Democrats on the House Select Committee on Benghazi have asked the same questions of every witness to appear before the panel, all of them related to Hillary Clinton.

While the committee has interviewed dozens of witnesses from a variety of government agencies, the Democrats have not asked questions specific to their involvement in the government's handling of the Benghazi attack, according to a report released by the minority Monday.

The report cited a number of articles and TV interviews that Democrats felt unfairly placed blame on Clinton for various aspects of the Benghazi attack, including the lack of security stationed at the diplomatic compound and alleged "stand down" orders that kept rescue personnel from intervening on the night of the raid.

Democrats said the panel has failed to uncover evidence that Clinton told first responders to stand down, nor have they found anything to suggest that she dismissed requests for more security in the weeks leading up to the terror attack.

They blasted Chairman Trey Gowdy for requesting State Department documents related to the alleged transfer of weapons from Libya to Syria, which Democrats argued has been disproven by previous investigations.

