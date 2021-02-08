Ben Domenech calls out 'toxic relationship' between Democratic Party and teachers' unions

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech slammed the relationship between the Democratic Party and teachers' unions as "toxic" on Monday, asserting that the continued closure of schools in the U.S. goes against scientific data that suggests they can be reopened safely.

"[Joe Biden’s] going to talk like a unifier, but govern like a divider," Domenech explained during an interview on "Fox and Friends." "And that’s something that I think we’re going to see consistently throughout his administration."

‘STUNNING HYPOCRISY’ FOR BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO PUSH BACK AGAINST THE CDC’S APPROVAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS: FARAH

Domenech added that progressives are going to continue to push Biden to cater to their policies, thus creating "an Overton window" of sorts, in which Biden’s policies will likely skew further left than the Obama-Biden administration was at the end of their second term.

He added that Biden’s presidency so far hasn’t catered to the center of American politics as it was "sold" and cited Biden’s statements to reopen schools, even as the Democrats continue to cater the teachers union, as part of a larger trend of Biden’s words conflicting with policy.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday said vaccines do not appear to be necessary for schools to open in person.

"I want to be very clear about schools, which is: Yes, ACIP has put teachers in the 1b category, the category of essential workers," the CDC director said. "But I also want to be clear that there is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely."

"It's something that needs to change and unfortunately, I don't have a lot of hope that it is going to change given the dynamics at play," said Domenech, arguing it's an "indictment" of the Biden-Harris administration that so many public schools are not reopening.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been more cautious in recent statements, indicating a willingness to reopen schools for eighth-graders and below. However, Fauci suggested that recent studies have indicated that high school students transmit the virus at similar rates to that of adults, as opposed to the lower transmission rates of children.

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.