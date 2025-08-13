Expand / Collapse search
'Barbaric criminals': ICE removes slew of Southeast Asian nationals convicted of serious crimes

Some removal orders dated back to 2003 before ICE enforcement action under new administration

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
ICE official describes the 'BAD ACTORS' the agency is 'going after' Video

ICE official describes the 'BAD ACTORS' the agency is 'going after'

Acting I.C.E. director Todd Lyons weighs in on the agency reportedly setting a new detention record this week and addresses whether Rhode Island police 'cooperated' with the arrest of an alleged sex offender on 'America Reports.'

FIRST ON FOX: Several Laotian illegal immigrants convicted of serious crimes were deported back to the Southeast Asian country on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

Each of the 12 already had orders of removal placed on them by a federal immigration judge, including some dating back to 2003. 

"Obstructing a murder investigation, child sex crimes, and drug trafficking: These were just a few of the crimes these heinous illegal aliens committed in our country. Now—thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement—these barbaric criminals are OUT of our country and can no longer prey on American citizens," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

C-17 deportation plane in El Paso, Texas

A United States Air Force Boeing C-17 used for deportation flights is pictured at Biggs Army Airfield in Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas on February 13, 2025.  (JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, America is no longer a safe haven for the world’s criminals. Despite a historic number of injunctions from activist judges, ICE continues to remove criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets," McLaughlin added.

Sai Vang, 39, was convicted of "aiding and obstructing an investigation of first-degree murder" and is a gang member. Sokhorn Ngem, 56, was convicted of "first-degree criminal sexual conduct" and "distributing sexually explicit material to a minor."

Lue Kong, 43, is convicted of "first-degree criminal sexual conduct" with a child under 13 years old.

kristi noem

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem watches during a vehicle scan during a tour of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, in San Diego, U.S., March 16, 2025. (Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters)

Seng Kghang, 8, is convicted of "third-degree criminal sexual conduct" with a child between the ages of 13 to 15. Wa Kong Lor, 33, was convicted for "breaking and entering" a vehicle in order to steal, as well as weapon and drug offenses. Su Yang, 47, was convicted of robbery in Toledo, Ohio.

Fue Yang, 45, was convicted of "second-degree home invasion," "breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property," illegally "driving away" in a vehicle, and hiding stolen items he obtained. 

Meanwhile, Soun Vongrasamy, 64, was convicted on cocaine-related offenses.

Mugshots of three Laotian nationals

Several criminally convicted illegal immigrants from Laos were deported by ICE on August 11, 2025.  (Christian Chavez/AP Photo; Department of Homeland Security)

Bounthavy Phenglavanh, 45, was convicted for the delivery or manufacturing of ecstasy. Pang Ngia Hang, 54, was convicted on bank fraud charges. 

Sengaroun Phenglavanh, 47, was convicted on multiple drug and firearm offenses. Phouvanh Manivong, 51, was convicted on "felony attempted larceny and felony grand larceny" charges.

The Trump administration is continuing to tout the arrests and subsequent deportations of those with criminal convictions and charges. Meanwhile, DHS has been encouraging self-deportations by offering $1,000 and free travel outside of the U.S. for illegal immigrants without additional criminal backgrounds for a chance to possibly come back to the country legally.

