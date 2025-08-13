'Barbaric criminals': ICE removes slew of Southeast Asian nationals convicted of serious crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Several Laotian illegal immigrants convicted of serious crimes were deported back to the Southeast Asian country on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

Each of the 12 already had orders of removal placed on them by a federal immigration judge, including some dating back to 2003.

"Obstructing a murder investigation, child sex crimes, and drug trafficking: These were just a few of the crimes these heinous illegal aliens committed in our country. Now—thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement—these barbaric criminals are OUT of our country and can no longer prey on American citizens," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, America is no longer a safe haven for the world’s criminals. Despite a historic number of injunctions from activist judges, ICE continues to remove criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets," McLaughlin added.

Sai Vang, 39, was convicted of "aiding and obstructing an investigation of first-degree murder" and is a gang member. Sokhorn Ngem, 56, was convicted of "first-degree criminal sexual conduct" and "distributing sexually explicit material to a minor."

Lue Kong, 43, is convicted of "first-degree criminal sexual conduct" with a child under 13 years old.

Seng Kghang, 8, is convicted of "third-degree criminal sexual conduct" with a child between the ages of 13 to 15. Wa Kong Lor, 33, was convicted for "breaking and entering" a vehicle in order to steal, as well as weapon and drug offenses. Su Yang, 47, was convicted of robbery in Toledo, Ohio.

Fue Yang, 45, was convicted of "second-degree home invasion," "breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property," illegally "driving away" in a vehicle, and hiding stolen items he obtained.

Meanwhile, Soun Vongrasamy, 64, was convicted on cocaine-related offenses.

Bounthavy Phenglavanh, 45, was convicted for the delivery or manufacturing of ecstasy. Pang Ngia Hang, 54, was convicted on bank fraud charges.

Sengaroun Phenglavanh, 47, was convicted on multiple drug and firearm offenses. Phouvanh Manivong, 51, was convicted on "felony attempted larceny and felony grand larceny" charges.

The Trump administration is continuing to tout the arrests and subsequent deportations of those with criminal convictions and charges. Meanwhile, DHS has been encouraging self-deportations by offering $1,000 and free travel outside of the U.S. for illegal immigrants without additional criminal backgrounds for a chance to possibly come back to the country legally.