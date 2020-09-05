Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas AG says state may take over Austin Police Department to prevent defunding

'We can fund the police in a way that will keep the city safe, which is what we all want.'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Ken Paxton reacts to Texas Gov. fighting calls to defund policeVideo

Ken Paxton reacts to Texas Gov. fighting calls to defund police

Gov. Greg Abbott is considering legislation to put Austin police under state control to protect against defunding, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Saturday.

Paxton, a Republican, was responding to Austin Mayor Steve Adler's push to defund $150 million from the Austin Police Department.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT CALLS FOR TEACHER'S FIRING AFTER ASSIGNMENT LIKENS POLICE TO KKK

"That makes little to no sense and makes our city less safe," Paxton said on "Fox & Friends Weekend," adding: "We can fund the police in a way that will keep the city safe, which is what we all want."

The attorney general said the state could pass legislation that would allow it to fund police, effectively taking the department over.

How Texas governor plans to combat defund police movement? 'Defund cities'Video

“We can't let Austin's defunding & disrespect for law enforcement to endanger the public & invite chaos like in Portland and Seattle," Abbott tweeted Thursday about the proposal.

The governor previously threatened to defund cities that defund police departments.

Adler, a liberal, blamed President Trump and the 2020 election for the rift.

Amid racial justice protests in Austin in June, the progressive City Council issued a vote of no confidence in police leadership to make changes to end police violence against people of color, before cutting the department's budget, the Texas Tribune reports.

"I think they're appeasing left-wing radicals who think this is a good idea," Paxton said. "... I think in general the people of Austin don't like this."

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke
