Austin says no evidence that Israel is committing 'genocide' in Gaza Strip war against Hamas

Pro-Palestinian protesters have claimed Israel is targeting civilians in the Gaza Strip amid its war with Hamas

Published
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was asked about Israel's military offense by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said there was no evidence that Israeli forces were committing "genocide" in the Gaza Strip. 

Austin was asked about Israel's military operations in Gaza by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., during a hearing on the Pentagon's 2025 budget request. 

"Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza?" Cotton asked, referring to protesters' claims that Israel is indiscriminately targeting civilians. 

PALESTINIANS RETURNING TO KHAN YOUNIS AFTER ISRAELI WITHDRAWAL FIND AN UNRECOGNIZABLE CITY

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 31, 2023. On Tuesday, Austin testified that there was no evidence that Israel was committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta / File)

"We don't have any evidence of genocide being created. We don't have any evidence of that to my knowledge," Austin replied. 

Austin, who has been accused of greenlighting Israeli genocide, said Israel has a right to defend itself. 

Pro-Palestinian protesters have claimed Israel is committing genocide in Gaza amid its military offense against Hamas after the terror group attacked Israelis on Oct. 7. 

ISRAEL-IRAN TENSIONS RISING AS IDF PAUSES LEAVE FOR ALL COMBAT UNITS: 'MORE ALERT, MORE READY'

Al-Shifa hospital

Smoke rises during an Israeli strike in the vicinity of the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on March 28, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP)

Israeli officials have said the opposite is happening, with Israel allowing humanitarian aid to flow into the war-torn strip

"Why does Israel have a responsibility to provide aid in Gaza? We didn't provide aid to Japan and Germany during World War II," Cotton asked. 

He noted that the United States provided aid to the Axis nations after the war, not in the middle of the conflict. 

"It's not Israel's responsibility to provide aid. Certainly not our responsibility," he said. 

Palestinians look at destruction

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike at a residential building in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Austin said aid was crucial to the civilians on the ground. 

"If they want to create a lasting effect in terms of stability, then I think that something needs to be done to help the Palestinian people," Austin said. 

