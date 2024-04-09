Austin says no evidence that Israel is committing 'genocide' in Gaza Strip war against Hamas

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said there was no evidence that Israeli forces were committing "genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

Austin was asked about Israel's military operations in Gaza by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., during a hearing on the Pentagon's 2025 budget request.

"Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza?" Cotton asked, referring to protesters' claims that Israel is indiscriminately targeting civilians.

"We don't have any evidence of genocide being created. We don't have any evidence of that to my knowledge," Austin replied.

Austin, who has been accused of greenlighting Israeli genocide, said Israel has a right to defend itself.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have claimed Israel is committing genocide in Gaza amid its military offense against Hamas after the terror group attacked Israelis on Oct. 7.

Israeli officials have said the opposite is happening, with Israel allowing humanitarian aid to flow into the war-torn strip.

"Why does Israel have a responsibility to provide aid in Gaza? We didn't provide aid to Japan and Germany during World War II," Cotton asked.

He noted that the United States provided aid to the Axis nations after the war, not in the middle of the conflict.

"It's not Israel's responsibility to provide aid. Certainly not our responsibility," he said.

Austin said aid was crucial to the civilians on the ground.

"If they want to create a lasting effect in terms of stability, then I think that something needs to be done to help the Palestinian people," Austin said.