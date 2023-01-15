Ark. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says US would be better now with Trump; stops short of 2024 endorsement

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the United States would be better off with former President Trump in office instead of President Biden, but failed to give a definitive answer of whether she will support Trump in the 2024 elections.

"I love the President, have a great relationship with him. I know our country would be infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden but right now my focus isn't 2024," Sanders told Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream.

During her first Sunday show appearance as governor, Sanders told Bream her focus had been on winning the 2022 election and taking office this past week. The governor did not confirm whether she is waiting for additional candidates to join the race for her to announce her presidential endorsement.

"I'm not really focused on that at all, but focused on what we can do to impact change and deliver on the promises we made during the campaign season here in Arkansas," Sanders said.

Sanders also stated she is "feeling the pressure" of delivering on her campaign promises as the legislative session takes off. Sanders did say she expects to serve the people of Arkansas for two terms if voted to remain in office by her constituents.

"I'm incredibly excited about what I think we have in front of us and that's the only thing I'm spending my time focused on right now," Sanders told Bream, staying away from speculation over whether she could be a potential 2024 vice presidential candidate.

Sanders, who previously served as White House press secretary during the Trump administration, became the first female governor of Arkansas Tuesday after Trump prompted her to run in 2019. Sanders has aligned herself with Trump on a number of issues since leaving the White House, coining herself a "trusted confidant of the President."

Sanders took swift moves in issuing a number of executive orders during her first week in office, including banning critical race theory in schools, ordering a report on cybersecurity in state government, and having agencies drop the term "Latinx" from official government documents.