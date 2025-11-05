AOC says Trump stopped MTG's potential Senate run, sparking her 'revenge tour' against GOP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed Monday that President Donald Trump blocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from running for Georgia's Senate seat next year — a move she says prompted Greene’s ongoing "revenge tour" against the GOP.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments during an Instagram livestream, telling her followers, "Here’s some tea for you. MTG, people are like, 'Oh my God, she’s saying all these things, like, what’s gotten into her lately?' ‘Oh, like, she's bucking against Trump, she's bucking against the administration.'"

"Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for Senate in Georgia. She wanted to run for Senate earlier this year in the state of Georgia, she wanted to be the Republican nominee for Senate. So, she was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no," she continued.

TRUMP ALLY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS SHE WON'T RUN FOR SENATE WHILE BLASTING DEMS AND FELLOW REPUBLICANS

"Trump said no, and the White House and Trump Land shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal ambitions to run for Senate — and she has been on a revenge tour ever since," Ocasio-Cortez added.

Greene said in May she would not seek Georgia’s Senate seat next year, opting against a challenge to Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. Republicans are targeting Ossoff’s seat as one of their best pickup opportunities in 2026.

"Even with a few good Republicans in the Senate, nothing changes," Greene wrote on X at the time. "So no, Jon Ossoff isn’t the real problem. He’s just a vote. A pawn. No different than the Uniparty Republicans who skip key votes to attend fundraisers and let our agenda fail."

In recent weeks, Greene has stepped up criticism of GOP leadership, taking aim at the party’s approach to health care and the ongoing government shutdown — even as Republicans control both Congress and the White House.

THE REVOLT OF MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, NOW DONALD TRUMP’S FIERCEST CRITIC

She has also broken from her party on foreign policy, calling Israel’s military campaign in Gaza a "genocide" and "humanitarian crisis."

On ABC’s "The View" Tuesday, Greene brushed off any suggestion that her criticism has strained her relationship with Trump.

"I do love him," she said. "When I ran for Congress in 2020, I ran criticizing Republicans and Democrats equally, because I come from a working-class family."

Greene has warned that Republicans could lose control of the House if inflation and everyday costs don’t ease soon.

Last month, she told Semafor that she could not "see into the future, but I see Republicans losing the House if Americans are continuing to go paycheck to paycheck."

"They’ll definitely be going into the midterms looking through the lens of their bank account," she added.