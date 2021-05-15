AOC says she's going to keep wearing a face mask despite being fully vaccinated

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told her followers on Instagram that she will keep wearing her mask in "shared indoor public spaces" even though she is fully vaccinated.

"NYC got hit so hard that I think some of us are going to take time adjusting as we feel comfortable," the New York Democrat wrote on her Instagram story.

"Personally I'm going to keep wearing my mask in shared indoor public spaces like elevators, subway, grocery store, etc.," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez told her followers "if you want to keep wearing your mask then do it."

PELOSI CONDEMNS MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE'S ‘VERBAL ASSAULT’ ON AOC, SUGGESTS ETHICS VIOLATION

She said she may continue wearing a mask whenever she feels sick. "Mask wearing is also something I'll probably continue doing overall from time to time if I feel like I might be coming down with something and don't want to spread it," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez joked that a mask "is a nice accessory when you don't want to do your makeup." Ocasio-Cortez’s home state is one that has not yet lifted its mask mandate in light of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control saying that those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask in most settings. The White House almost immediately stopped requiring staff and media to wear masks and other states followed suit in lifting their mandates.

AOC RANKED MOST PARTISAN DEM IN THE HOUSE

Masks have sparked political debate throughout the duration of the pandemic. On Friday, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., reportedly cursed out a staffer in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office who told him to take his mask off.

"Biden says you can take off your mask," Greene’s, R-Ga., spokesperson Nick Dyer told Swalwell in the Capitol, according to The Hill reporter Scott Wong. Swalwell reportedly "got up in his [Dyer’s] face and said, "You don’t tell me what to f--king do!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor. An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off," Swalwell said of the encounter. "No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit."