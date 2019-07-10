AOC says she’s open to getting rid of entire DHS in interview

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., last week suggested she was open to getting rid of the Department of Homeland Security in order to undo "a lot of the egregious mistakes that the Bush administration did."

Ocasio-Cortez made during a Friday appearance on the New Yorker Radio with host David Remnick.

“ICE is not under the (Department of Justice),” Ocasio-Cortez says. “It’s under the Department of Homeland Security. And so we have now—”

“Would you get rid of the Department of Homeland Security, too?” Remnick asks.

“I think so,” she says. “I think we need to undo a lot of the egregious, umm, a lot of the egregious mistakes that the Bush administration did.”

She added: "I feel like we are, at a very, it’s a very qualified and supported position, at least in terms of evidence, and in terms of being able to make the argument that we never should of created DHS in the early 2000s.”

Later asked what a "sane immigration policy" looks like, Ocasio-Cortez said "we should not be using detention for people who have harmed no one."

Last month, the freshman lawmaker courted controversy for comparing border detention facilities to concentration camps.

"The fact that concentrations camps are now an institutionalized practice in the Home of the Free is extraordinarily disturbing and we need to do something about it," she said in a live stream.