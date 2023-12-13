Expand / Collapse search
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC defends Hunter Biden after refusal to testify before Congress; GOP just 'story telling at this point'

House members have called for Biden to be held in contempt of Congress after he refused to testify for his scheduled deposition with the House Oversight and Judiciary committees

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
AOC defends Hunter Biden over refusal to testify before Congress

AOC defends Hunter Biden over refusal to testify before Congress

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, said Republicans haven’t produced a single witness to substantiate their allegations against the president’s son. (Credit: CSPAN)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, defended Hunter Biden on Wednesday amid criticism by Republicans after he refused to testify before lawmakers behind closed doors. 

The president's son was subpoenaed to appear before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees. He instead held a press conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill in which he refused to sit for a deposition while declaring that his father was never involved in his business dealings. 

Republicans have threatened to hold him in contempt of Congress

HUNTER BIDEN WILL NOT SIT FOR DEPOSITION BY GOP, SAYS FATHER NOT ‘FINANCIALLY’ INVOLVED IN HIS BUSINESS

Image of Hunter Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, defended Hunter Biden after he refused to testify before House lawmakers on Wednesday.  (Getty Images)

Ocasio-Cortez joined a press conference with fellow Democrats to criticize Republicans where she said Biden was attempting to comply with the subpoena. 

"It’s also important to note, that not only is the committee not allowing Hunter Biden to testify publicly, but they have not called a single witness, a single first-hand witness to any of their allegations," she said. "They haven’t allowed anybody to testify publicly, because they do not have a single witness to any of their alleged allegations. They don’t."

"We have asked virtually every single person that has come to testify for this committee, ‘Have you seen, witnessed, participated, in a room, anything with first-hand testimony of any of what is being alleged?'" And every single witness that they have called before us has said, ‘No, I haven’t seen anything, didn’t hear anything, wasn’t party to anything," she added.

WH SPURNS BIDEN FAMILY ‘CONSPIRACY THEORIES’ AHEAD OF LIKELY IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY VOTE, HUNTER BIDEN DEPOSITION

Hunter Biden Capitol Hill

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is seen after making a statement during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol about testifying publicly to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"So this is just story telling at this point."

During his press conference, Biden defended the president and said critics have "belittled my recovery, and they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass my father, who has devoted his entire life to public service. For six years I have been a target of the unrelenting Trump attack team. ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, here’s my answer. I am here." 

"My father was not financially involved in my business," he said, saying the elder Biden was not involved in his dealings with Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, or his Chinese investments and others in the United States.

Hunter Biden's statement is what Republicans didn't want to happen: David Spunt Video

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Kentucky, and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said they would start proceedings to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress. 

"Today, the House will vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution to strengthen our legal case in the courts as we face obstruction from the White House and witnesses," both lawmakers said in a joint statement. "Today’s obstruction by Hunter Biden reinforces the need for a formal vote. President Biden and his family must be held accountable for their corruption and obstruction. And we will provide that to the American people."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

