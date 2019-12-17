AOC says New York Gov. Cuomo is 'punishing the poor' with crackdown on subway fare evasion

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and a slew of New York politicians called on the state's governor to ditch a plan they say would waste resources and hurt the poor.

"Punishing the poor does not create a safer environment. Instead it threatens the very foundation of our community," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday, attaching a letter telling New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ditch his $249 million plan to increase law enforcement presence at subway stations.

The plan entails hiring 500 additional cops to crack down on fare evasions. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Jose Serrano were among the signatories on the letter.

"While overall crime is down in the system, there has been a significant uptick in assaults on bus and subway workers," the letter claims. "Addressing this legitimate concern can be accomplished without criminalizing poverty."

The letter implores Cuomo to direct officers to focus on assaults rather than patrolling turnstiles. "Utilization of a more finessed deployment approach that focuses on the reduction of assaults against transit operating personnel would protect workers and save the MTA sorely needed operating dollars," the letter reads.

The letter also urges Cuomo to instead invest more resources in an updated transportation system. "Better and greater modes of transportation grant access to economic opportunity and make New York City more equitable," they said.

According to the New York Post, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) responded by suggesting the letter was asking the government to play politics with safety.

“We will not engage in politics when it comes to public safety: New Yorkers deserve to have reliable service and feel secure on our system – these priorities are one and the same,” said MTA Chair Pat Foye, a Cuomo appointee.

“Adding additional uniformed police officers across the MTA will help ensure safety and quality of life for our eight million daily customers.”