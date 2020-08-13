AOC challenges Trump to release college transcript after he calls her 'poor student'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez goaded President Trump to release his own college transcript after he called her a “poor student” on Fox Business Thursday morning.

“AOC was a poor student,” Trump said. “This is not even a smart person, other than she's got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps."

The president added that Democrats are “all afraid of her.”

“Let’s make a deal, Mr. President,” the New York Democrat retorted. “You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student.

“Loser has to fund the Post Office,” she added, referencing a cry from Democrats to provide billions to the cash-poor agency to help it deal with a surge in mail-in voting. Trump has called on Democrats to come to the negotiating table on coronavirus relief if they want the money for the USPS.

Ocasio-Cortez holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations from Boston University. She graduated Cum Laude, according to the 2011 BU commencement program book. Trump spent two years at Fordham University in New York before transferring to Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

The president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress last year that under the direction of Trump he had sent letters to Trump’s high schools, colleges and the College Board threatening them with legal action if they released the president’s academic records. The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act bars educators from disclosing academic records without explicit permission.

During President Obama’s 2012 presidential run Trump pledged a $5 million donation to charity if Obama released his academic transcripts to prove he wasn’t a “terrible student.”