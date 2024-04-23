Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chuck Schumer

Anti-Israel mob stages 'seder on the street’ near Schumer’s home in NYC

Demonstrators were arrested on Tuesday night in front of Sen. Chuck Schumer's home

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Julia Bonavita , Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Anti-Israel mob swarms outside Sen. Schumer's NYC home Video

Anti-Israel mob swarms outside Sen. Schumer's NYC home

The NYPD moved in on a large group of anti-Israel agitators gathered outside Sen. Chuck Schumer's Brooklyn home Tuesday night. Several agitators were arrested. (Video: Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

Anti-Israel agitators staged a "sedar on the street" protest in front of the Brooklyn home of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in protest of American support for Israel.

The protests came after the Senate passed a $95 billion emergency foreign aid package to Israel, Gaza and Ukraine.

Organized by pro-Palestinian groups, the protest was described as a "seder on the street" for the second night of the week-long Jewish Passover.

Photos from the protest showed large groups of demonstrators gathering in front of Schumer's Brooklyn, New York home.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY RESPONDS AFTER ROBERT KRAFT SAYS HE'S PULLING SUPPORT OVER ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE

  • protesters arrested by NYPD
    Image 1 of 4

    NYPD arrests anti-Israel protesters near the home of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. (Fox News)

  • Female protesters
    Image 2 of 4

    Protesters outside Sen. Chuch Schumer's home. (Fox News)

  • NYPD observe protesters
    Image 3 of 4

    NYPD gather around the protesters as they begin arrests. (Fox News)

  • Protest outside Schumer's Brooklyn house at night
    Image 4 of 4

    The NYPD moved in on a large group of anti-Israel agitators gathered outside Senator Chuck Schumer's Brooklyn home Tuesday night. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

WATCH:

NYPD arrests anti-Israel protesters near home of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Video
  • Female protester arrested
    Image 1 of 4

    The NYPD arrest a female protester outside of Sen. Chuck Schumer's home in Brooklyn, New York. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Male protester arrested by NYPD
    Image 2 of 4

    An NYPD officer arrests a demonstrator outside Sen. Chuck Schumer's home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • NYPD arrests demonstrator
    Image 3 of 4

    An officers arrests a male protesters who was demonstrating outside of Sen. Chuck Schumer's home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • NYPD in front of large crowd of protesters
    Image 4 of 4

    An NYPD overlooks dozens of protesters in front of Sen. Chuck Schumer's home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

The protesters urged Schumer to support an end to the U.S. providing weapons to Israel for its ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Following speeches from pro-Palestinian leaders, several people were arrested by New York Police Department (NYPD) officers.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News' request on how many protesters were arrested.

  • Protest outside Schumer's Brooklyn house at night
    Image 1 of 5

    A protester is arrested by NYPD outside of Sen. Chuck Schumer's Brooklyn home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Large group of protesters
    Image 2 of 5

    Hundreds of protesters are seen near Sen. Chuck Schumer's home in Brooklyn, NY. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Protests sit during a demonstration
    Image 3 of 5

    Protesters sit down near Sen. Chuck Schumer's home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Male protester
    Image 4 of 5

    A man protests on Tuesday, April 23 in front of Chuck Schumer's home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Elderly female protester arrested by NYPD
    Image 5 of 5

    An elderly woman is arrested by NYPD officers during a protest in front of Sen. Chuck Schumer's home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

COLUMBIA PROTESTS ARE ‘WRITING ON THE WALL’ ABOUT ANTISEMITISM ON CAMPUSES, STUDENT ORGANIZATION FOUNDER SAYS

  • Female protester arrested
    Image 1 of 8

    A NYPD officer arrests a female protester who was demonstrating in front of Sen. Chuck Schumer's home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • NYPD officer with airhorn
    Image 2 of 8

    A NYPD officer uses an airhorn during a protest near Sen. Chuck Schumer's home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Back of NYPD officer
    Image 3 of 8

    NYPD officers mill around Sen. Chuck Schumer's home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Officer arresting male protester
    Image 4 of 8

    A male protester is arrested near Sen. Chuck Schumer's home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • NYPD arrests group of protests
    Image 5 of 8

    The NYPD arrest a group of protesters on Tuesday, April 23. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • NYPD officer arrests protester
    Image 6 of 8

    The NYPD arrest a protester with a "Cease Fire Now" sweatshirt. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Two female protesters arrested
    Image 7 of 8

    A NYPD officers arrests two protesters on April 23, 2024. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

  • Man sits on street corner during protest
    Image 8 of 8

    A demonstrator sits in the street near Sen. Chuck Schumer's home. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

The demonstrators at the Senate majority leader's house came as New York City has faced an eruption of anti-Israel protests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since Friday, hundreds of students and others have been arrested at Columbia, Yale, New York University and other schools.

More than 100 students were arrested at Columbia University last week, and the prestigious university has decided to cancel in-person classes in an attempt to defuse tensions.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics