Anti-Israel agitators invade Capitol Hill building on eve of Netanyahu address

Anti-Israel protesters gathered in the Cannon Rotunda on Tuesday afternoon to protest the Israeli government.

Video shows dozens of protesters wearing red shirts sitting in circles in the Cannon House Office Building's rotunda.

The activists wore shirts reading "Stop Arming Israel" and "Not in Our Name."

The gathering comes the same week that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting the U.S. Netanyahu plans to speak with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris this week.

The Israeli leader will also address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

Several protesters were seen being handcuffed and escorted away.

