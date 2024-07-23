Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Anti-Israel agitators invade Capitol Hill building on eve of Netanyahu address

Biden is set to meet with Netanyahu on Thursday

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Activists gather inside Cannon building in DC to protest Netanyahu's visit Video

Activists gather inside Cannon building in DC to protest Netanyahu's visit

A large group of anti-Israeli protesters organized in the Cannon Rotunda during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to D.C.

Anti-Israel protesters gathered in the Cannon Rotunda on Tuesday afternoon to protest the Israeli government.

Video shows dozens of protesters wearing red shirts sitting in circles in the Cannon House Office Building's rotunda. 

The activists wore shirts reading "Stop Arming Israel" and "Not in Our Name."

The gathering comes the same week that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting the U.S. Netanyahu plans to speak with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris this week.

NETANYAHU'S MEETING AT WHITE HOUSE MOVED AMID BIDEN'S COVID RECOVERY, HARRIS CAMPAIGNING

DC anti-Israel protest

A large anti-Israel protest happened inside the Cannon Rotunda Tuesday afternoon. (Fox News)

The Israeli leader will also address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

DOCTORS EXPRESS CONCERN ABOUT BIDEN’S APPARENT COGNITIVE ISSUES DURING DEBATE: 'TROUBLING INDICATORS'

DC anti-Israel protest

A large group of anti-Israeli protesters organized in the Cannon Rotunda during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to D.C. (Fox News)

  Several protesters were seen being handcuffed and escorted away.

DC anti-Israel protest

A large group of anti-Israeli protesters engaged with law enforcement during their demonstration. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

This breaking news story is still developing. Check back for updates.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

More from Politics