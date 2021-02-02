Angel dad rips Biden's immigration policies: 'I don't know how they can justify it'

A man whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant is very upset with President Biden's immigration policies.

"I don’t even think Joe Biden knows what he's doing. There are people behind the scenes, pulling the strings," Jamiel Shaw told "Fox & Friends First."

Shaw said that there is no justification for stopping construction of the border wall, which is designed to keep criminals out.

Shaw is the father of a Black teen murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2008. Jamiel Shaw Jr., 17, was shot in March 2008 by illegal immigrant and gang member Pedro Espinoza, who mistook the high school football player for a member of a rival gang. A jury later convicted Espinoza and sentenced him to death.

"You know, there's no reason for him to ignore the families. You know, our families are in the cemetery. At the same time, he's rewarding illegal aliens with amnesty. You know, it's just not fair. It is not right? And I don't know how they can justify it," he said.

BIDEN TO ISSUE NEW IMMIGRATION ORDERS AS PART OF PUSH TO ROLL BACK TRUMP-ERA POLICIES

President Biden on Tuesday will sign three executive orders on illegal and legal immigration -- as part of an aggressive push in the early days of his presidency to roll back many of his predecessor’s policies.

One of the orders will create a task force to push forward with the reunification of migrants who were separated from family members at the border during the Trump administration via the "zero tolerance" policy.

That policy stopped the practice of adults being admitted to the U.S. when claiming asylum if they were accompanying a child. Due to court orders preventing minors from being held in detention for more than a few weeks, it meant that children were placed in care or transferred to relatives in the U.S., while parents or guardians were deported.

The Trump administration eventually reversed the policy amid a backlash, and migrant activists have been calling for those who were removed to be allowed back in to be reunited and even given green cards as compensation.

A senior administration official told reporters that the task force recommendations would take into account "the menu of options that exist under immigration, the appropriate issuance of visas or other immigration benefits."

Shaw said his son dreamed of playing football and having a family and that he "deserved that American dream."

"He was the one that said ‘Dad, I’ll buy you a house someday.’ He had all the dreams that the illegal aliens supposedly have. But why do our dreams, our family members' dreams get ignored? It means nothing."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.