Andrew Yang's no-tie look sparks social media frenzy during Democratic debate

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang stirred up a response on social media during the Democratic debate Thursday night when it was quickly evident he was the only male candidate on stage not wearing a tie.

Yang, known for his laid-back wardrobe choices, has a Twitter account dedicated to his refusal to wear a tie entitled: "Andrew Yangs Missing Tie." The account appears to be run by an unknown third party.

The account had already tweeted several times during the first half of the debate and focused mainly on mocking the other candidates.

Yang's choice did not go unnoticed by other various political figures and media outlets who also tweeted about his unconventional style.

Yang has been an advocate of instituting a universal basic income for all Americans over the age of 18 to combat the unintended employment consequences of increased automation. He has also been critical of Amazon, saying they must be forced to pay their "fair share" in taxes and be held accountable by the federal government.

An attorney, Yang has no formal experience in government and founded the non-profit "Venture for America." He is also known to be an active philanthropist and served during the Obama administration as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship in 2015.