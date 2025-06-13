'All-in': GOP lawmakers divided on US involvement as Trump pushes Iran for diplomatic end

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called for the president to go "all-in" for Israel should a diplomatic end to the conflict with Iran not be met.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump called on Iranian leaders to return to the negotiating table to strike a nuclear deal to avoid "even more brutal" attacks.

Graham lauded Trump’s desire to bring Iran back to the table but countered that "if Iran refuses this offer, I strongly believe it is in America’s national security interest to go all-in to help Israel finish the job."

"One of the benefits of this approach is that it would substantially undo the damage done to our reputation by Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan," Graham said on X.

"If diplomacy fails, going all-in for Israel shows that America is back as a reliable ally and a strong force against oppression. It would strengthen our hand in all corners of the world, as well as all other conflicts we face."

His zeal to support the Jewish State came before Fox News reported that two U.S. Navy Destroyers, the USS Sullivans and USS Arleigh Burke, were assisting Israel to shoot down incoming missile volleys from Iran.

However, other pro-Israel lawmakers were not ready to see American troops deployed in the region and believed Trump would be the key to preventing any action from the U.S.

"I can't imagine a world in which that happens," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital. "I'd be opposed to that. The president is adamantly opposed to that. I trust President Trump here to keep our troops and other personnel safe in the region."

Hawley said Trump "has offered Iran an off-ramp here for a long time" through the nuclear agreement negotiation and noted the president again offered an out.

"You know, they ought to take that off-ramp," he said.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch, R-Idaho, told Fox News Digital in a statement that "no one hates to see U.S. troops put at risk more than our president."

"President Trump has worked tirelessly to end wars and stop killing. And, in this case, I know he will continue to do all he can to keep U.S. troops out of harm’s way as the war between Israel and Iran unfolds," he said.

Israel’s strike on Iran was intended to take out the country’s nuclear enrichment program and carry out targeted attacks on a number of top Iranian officials.

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., said the strike was "warranted" given Iran’s years of aggression against Israel, but he agreed with the president that negotiations needed to resume.

"A regime that chants ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ can never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Israel has every right to defend itself, and America stands with Israel."

But others, like Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., accused Trump of killing the Iran nuclear agreement and contended that the end of negotiations "accelerated Iran’s development towards a bomb."

Still, he hoped a deal could be made to prevent further "escalation in the region that could endanger American citizens, troops and our interests."

"As we support Israel in protecting their people from Iran's response, everyone needs to be focused on de-escalation," Kelly said in a statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.