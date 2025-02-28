All about the Dons: House GOP bill would put Trump's face on $100 note

FIRST ON FOX: A House GOP lawmaker is unveiling legislation on Monday to memorialize President Donald Trump on U.S. currency.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-TX, told Fox News Digital he would be introducing a bill to put Trump's likeness on the $100 note after his current term.

"President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family," Gill said. "Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again and put America first by ending useless foreign aid."

He said that replacing Benjamin Franklin with Trump on the $100 bill "is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years."

If passed, his bill would direct the treasury secretary to release a "preliminary design" of the bill by the end of 2026, with a goal of circulating the notes beginning in 2029.

Gill, class president of the first-term House Republicans, has been an outspoken Trump supporter since he came to Congress earlier this year.

His legislation comes after a similar push last week by Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., to put Trump's face on a new $250 note. That bill has the backing of three other House conservatives.

But changing faces on U.S. currency is not an easy task. The last time it was done was in 1929, when Andrew Jackson replaced Grover Cleveland on the $20 note.

The Obama administration's plans to replace Jackson's face with Harriet Tubman's never materialized after Trump took office for his first term.

The Biden administration resumed the effort in 2021, but it was not completed.

Current U.S. law would also need to be changed to allow for living people to be depicted on currency.