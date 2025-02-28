Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House Of Representatives

All about the Dons: House GOP bill would put Trump's face on $100 note

Rep. Brandon Gill said his bill is a 'small way' to honor everything Trump 'will accomplish these next four years'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Trump fulfills transparency promise in first month in office Video

Trump fulfills transparency promise in first month in office

Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller joins 'Fox & Friends' to reflect on the president's relationship with the press after his return to office and his engagement with world leaders.

FIRST ON FOX: A House GOP lawmaker is unveiling legislation on Monday to memorialize President Donald Trump on U.S. currency.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-TX, told Fox News Digital he would be introducing a bill to put Trump's likeness on the $100 note after his current term.

"President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family," Gill said. "Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again and put America first by ending useless foreign aid."

BLACK CAUCUS CHAIR ACCUSES TRUMP OF 'PURGE' OF 'MINORITY' FEDERAL WORKERS

Trump's face on a $100 bill

A new GOP bill would put President Trump's face on the $100 bill. (Fox News Digital illustration)

He said that replacing Benjamin Franklin with Trump on the $100 bill "is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years."

If passed, his bill would direct the treasury secretary to release a "preliminary design" of the bill by the end of 2026, with a goal of circulating the notes beginning in 2029.

GOP LAWMAKER CALLS FOR CONGRESSIONAL HEARING OVER DC PLANE CRASH

Brandon Gill

Freshman GOP Rep. Brandon Gill is introducing the bill. (Getty Images)

Gill, class president of the first-term House Republicans, has been an outspoken Trump supporter since he came to Congress earlier this year.

His legislation comes after a similar push last week by Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., to put Trump's face on a new $250 note. That bill has the backing of three other House conservatives.

But changing faces on U.S. currency is not an easy task. The last time it was done was in 1929, when Andrew Jackson replaced Grover Cleveland on the $20 note.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Obama administration's plans to replace Jackson's face with Harriet Tubman's never materialized after Trump took office for his first term.

The Biden administration resumed the effort in 2021, but it was not completed.

Current U.S. law would also need to be changed to allow for living people to be depicted on currency.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics