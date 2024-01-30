Expand / Collapse search
Alaska

Alaska governor's State of the State speech postponed as high winds delay flights

Wind speeds reached 58 mph at the Juneau airport and as high as 93 mph nearby

Associated Press
Published
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's State of the State speech has been postponed until Tuesday after high winds in the capital city disrupted flights.

US LAUGHS OFF REPORTS OF PUTIN EYEING ALASKA AS RUSSIA'S 'FORMER REAL ESTATE': 'NOT GETTING IT BACK'

Dunleavy was scheduled to deliver his annual address to a joint session of the state Legislature at 7 p.m. Monday. But that was delayed until 7 p.m. Tuesday after State of the State speech guests and department heads were not able to arrive in time on Monday evening, Dunleavy spokesperson Jeff Turner said.

Control tower at Juneau airport

A control tower stands at the Juneau Airport in Alaska on June 10, 2023. High winds in the area disrupted the flights of attendees of Governor Michael Dunleavy's annual State of the State address, requiring it to be postponed by a day to Jan. 30, 2024. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Juneau was under a high wind warning until mid-afternoon and also experienced pelting rains. Wind gusts reached as high as 93 mph at the Eaglecrest Ski Area on Douglas Island, across the Gastineau Channel from mainland Juneau, and 58 mph at the airport Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds were also experienced across other parts of southeast Alaska on Monday.

